Minnesota Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Finally Laid To Rest

EMMONS, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 has received a hometown burial.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson were laid to rest Saturday alongside his parents at Oak Lawn Cemetery in his hometown of Emmons.

Iverson died at the age of 24 when the USS Oklahoma was hit by torpedoes and capsized while anchored at Pearl Harbor.

His remains weren’t identified until last December, when scientists using DNA technology were able to make a match. His body was flown home last week, and he was buried Saturday with full military honors.

Iverson’s gravestone has an engraving depicting the USS Oklahoma, where he and 428 other sailors died.