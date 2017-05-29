It’s Been A Minute Since Storm’s Last Home Loss

Sioux Falls Saw 68-Game Home Win Streak Snapped This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time in seven years, Sioux Falls Storm fans left a home game unhappy.

The Storm’s 68-game home win streak came to an end last night when Wichita Falls stunned Sioux Falls 36-21. It’s the second time in three meetings this year that the Storm have lost to the Nighthawks.

It’s the first time Sioux Falls has lost in the three year old Denny Sanford Premier Center. Their last home loss came in the Sioux Falls Arena on May 15th, 2010 to a team no longer in the IFL, the Omaha Beef, 43-37.

This year’s version of the Storm will look to bounce back at Colorado on Saturday at 6 PM CST.