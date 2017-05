Several Shots Fired At Unoccupied Vehicle In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALL, S.D. – An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly shot at near 14th street and Dakota avenue this morning.

Police say they received multiple calls of a vehicle being shot at around 10:30 a.m. this morning and that several bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

They say the vehicle’s owners were later found safe in another location. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.