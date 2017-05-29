Trump Visits Graves Of Casualties Of Recent Wars

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has visited a section of Arlington National Cemetery where U.S. military members killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

Among those laid to rest in Section 60 is Robert Kelly, son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Before joining the Trump administration, Secretary Kelly served as the top Marine commander in Iraq.

Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families who were at the cemetery to remember the nation’s war dead.

Trump greeted a few women who told him they had lost their sons. One identified her son as a Navy SEAL. Vice President Mike Pence, who accompanied the president, hugged one of the women.