Two Cars, Building Struck By Bullets In Overnight Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of 11th Street and Summit Ave at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate a number of shell casings. Upon further investigation, two parked cars and one building were struck by bullets.

The Sioux Falls Police Department Crime Lab responded to process the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The investigation is on-going and suspect information is still being developed.