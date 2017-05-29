Vermillion & Dell Rapids/Saint Mary Cruise Into State B Title Game

State B Tournament Semifinals At Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Baseball on Memorial Day is a tradition in the Major Leagues.

So to in South Dakota where the State B Tournament wraps up the prep season!

In the first semifinal of the day at Sioux Falls Stadium Dell Rapids/Saint Mary scored in all six of their at-bats to win 11-5 over West Central. Following that Vermillion rolled to an 11-1 victory over Platte Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica.

Vermillion and Dell Rapids/Saint Mary will meet for the title tonight at 5 PM.

Click on the video viewer for semifinal highlights!