Pizza Delivery Person Robbed In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police say a pizza delivery person was robbed on Monday night after making a delivery.

Police say it happened near 19th Street and Duluth Avenue around 10:45 p.m. The delivery person was walking to their car when the suspect approached them, displayed a knife and demanded cash. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran westbound on 19th Street.

Police say the suspect is a Native American man, about six feet tall with a skinny build. They say he has missing and broken teeth. He was last seen wearing a baggy red shirt, gym shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.