Bircher Loves Having Pitcher as Manager

There is no question that Joe Bircher is the ace of the Canaries staff. The veteran lefty has two solid starts under his belt before he takes the mound Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Returning to Sioux Falls was an easy decision for the southpaw. He loves baseball and the fact that his new manager is a former pitcher makes it even better.