Blackjack Dealer Pleads Guilty To Stealing $10K From Casino

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota blackjack dealer has pleaded guilty to stealing $10,000 from his then-employer.

The Aberdeen News reports that Jeremy Brown pleaded guilty in federal court this month to a felony conspiracy charge. Court documents allege he worked with three others to steal money from Dakota Sioux Casino near Watertown in December 2015 and January 2016.

A second charge of theft by an employee of a gaming establishment on Indian land and aiding and abetting was dismissed.

Jordan Rondell, Lito Bolocon and Fern Gillhave have pleaded not guilty to felony conspiracy and felony theft by an employee of a gaming establishment on Indian land and aiding and abetting. They’ll go to trial in federal court in Aberdeen in July.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in August.