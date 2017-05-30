All-City Elementary Students Honor Memorial Day With Tuesday Tribute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Since school was closed yesterday for Memorial Day, students at All-City Elementary didn’t want to lose the chance to show their appreciation.

Students staff and families put on a tribute for past and present service members. Kids in all grade levels made signs, spirit wear and letters. Family members, both veteran and non-veteran, joined in the event.

“My grandpa was in the army and so I really like the army and everything that we did for them,” said Ellen Merkley, an All-City Fifth grader. Fifth grader Laura Heckenlaible also wanted to make sure to thank service members who have died, “They’ve done so much for us and I don’t think they’ve been thanked enough. We’re never going to meet the people that died in the war but like we still are thanking them.”

The idea came to life thanks to the student council.

“It was really nice for the school to come together to show military appreciation, kind of some academic participation and then have our student council wrap up the year with a little service project that benefits a number of people,” said Rob Hollan the Student Govt. Advisor.

Letters written by students will be mailed to service men and women across the world.