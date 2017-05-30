Financial Adviser Aaron Maguire Offers Advice On Hiring An Attorney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Financial adviser and entrepreneur, Aaron Maguire stopped by KDLT News Today to offer some advice on when and how to hire an attorney.

Maguire says it’s important to first consider what kind of situation you’re in. Aside from legal troubles, Maguire says hiring an attorney can be helpful when buying or selling a house.

No matter the situation, he says timing matters.

“It matters a lot because if you’ve got a situation that’s not so good, it’s not gonna get any better,” says Maguire.

Since there are a many types of attorneys, Maguire says it’s helpful to hire an attorney who specializes in the area of your legal concern. For example, if you’re buying a house, Maguire says it’s a good idea to hire an attorney, even if it’s just to look over the paperwork.

Finding which attorney is right for you can be as simple as a Google search, according to Maguire. He also suggests asking your friends who have been in similar situations.

Watch the video above for more of Aaron Maguire’s legal advice.

Aaron Maguire currently works at Security National Bank in Sioux Falls. He also invented Portion Clips and has been featured on QVC.