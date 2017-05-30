Fire Rescue Crews Respond To Apartment Fire In Central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of N. Dakota Avenue and E. Brookings Street Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

Crews on arrival were unable to access the side street of the structure due to N. Dakota Ave. being under construction. After taking a detour the responding crew saw visible flames on the exterior of the rear entryway leading to the second floor apartment.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of the responding crew’s arrival.

The two-story building converted in apartments received moderate fire damage but there was no damage to the residential area of the apartments.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding residents to test their smoke detectors monthly, check the detector’s expiration date, and have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.