Hawkeyes, Adams to Play Houston Next

The Iowa Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Baseball championship over the weekend thanks in part to their slugging first baseman Jake Adams of Brandon. Adams and his teammates will head to Houston Wednesday for the NCAA Tournament where they will play the host Cougars in a region that includes Baylor and Texas A&M. Adams, who leads the country in HR’s is excited to have his season continue after the Hawkeyes great run in the post season tournament.