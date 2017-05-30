Iowa’s GOP Senators Say Health Care Law Repeal Unlikely

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s two Republican senators, both key players in the health care debate, say full repeal of “Obamacare” is unlikely and that any final agreement with the House is uncertain.

At a joint appearance in suburban Des Moines, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst say majority Republicans don’t agree on provisions of an alternative to the 2010 health care law and lack the votes to overcome Democratic opposition.

The House passed a health care bill earlier this month that would eliminate the mandate that people buy coverage, trim federal subsidies for insurance purchasers and cut the Medicaid program for lower-income and disabled people.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis projects that measure would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026 and create prohibitively expensive costs for some in poor health.