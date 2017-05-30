New Scam Hitting SF Businesses With Bomb Threats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new scam is targeting businesses in Sioux Falls. According to police, three businesses received bomb threats through their fax machines.

They say two businesses received them on Monday, and another one this morning. Police say the faxes were a little different, but all similar in nature.

The faxes said that there was an explosive in the building and if they didn’t wire money that the bomb in the building would be detonated.

Police say the threats were unfounded and none of the businesses handed over any money.