Pizza Delivery Guy Robbed At KnifePoint: Business Weighs in on Safety for Delivery Drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A businesses delivery place is speaking out about how they keep their employees safe after a pizza delivery guy was robbed at knife point.

It happened near 19th Street and Duluth Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Ben Lundy has been a delivery driver for Steak-Out Charbroiled Delivery for about a year now.

He started work at 11 this morning.

The hours are what he likes about his job.

“Because you are always outside, the day goes by,” says Steak-Out Charbroiled Delivery driver Lundy.

He says being a delivery guy has also helped him pick up new skills.

“It really helps you know your way around the city too,” says Lundy.

But Ben also knows the dangers of his job and what it brings, so he invested in a dash camera.

“While you are delivering, you see a lot of cool stuff on the roads, some of it you kind of want to look back on,” says Lundy.

He says he tries to stay positive and not think about what might happen

“Yeah, you get your shady parts of town, but for the most part people are friendly,” says Lundy.

His boss Bob Krebsbach also warns Ben and the restaurant’s other drivers about certain places they should be aware of.

Bob says he knows the employees can’t control what happens, but he wants them safe.

“We definitely want our employees to be safe; we want them to feel safe and that kind of stuff. I would never send them into what I call a questionable circumstance of some sorts,” says Owner of Steak-Out Charbroiled Delivery Krebsbach.

Bob also says since most of his customers pay with a credit card, it avoids having his employees carry a certain amount of cash on them.

“We make sure that our delivery guys only carry 20 dollars in cash on them. They have been instructed that if they ever run into a circumstance like that, to go ahead and hand over whatever the people want,” says Krebsbach.

Bob also says for the safety of his workers, they close at 11 at night rather than stay open later.

Police have not caught the suspect in Monday night’s robbery.

They say the suspect is Native American, six feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a baggy red shirt, gym shorts, and a baseball cap.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran westbound on 19th Street.