Presidents Bowl Raising Money For Schools With 5K Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Presidents Bowl is gearing up for their 5K run to raise money for booster clubs at local high schools.

The 5K is one of the Presidents Bowl’s most popular events of the year, according to Rick Brenneman, this year’s Presidents Bowl co-chair. The run will raise money for Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools’ extra-curricular activities. Brenneman says the money isn’t just used for sports, but also for groups like drama, music and student council.

The 5K is on Saturday, June 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park. There will also be a two-mile walk that will start a new minutes after the 5K.

Laramie Jiles is a senior at Roosevelt High School and participates in track and field and band. Jiles says events like this help take the pressure off students having to fundraise.

Brenneman says the Presidents Bowl raised about $51,000 for each school last year.

“It makes it possible for every student to participate in the programs,” says Brenneman.

Brenneman says even if people don’t want to do the 5K run, they can instead do a two-mile walk or a three-person relay. This year will be the first time the Presidents Bowl will feature “future champions,” which are kids ages 3-10 years old. Those kids will get to run a half-mile with Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether at 9 a.m.

To register for the Presidents Bowl 5K Run, click here.