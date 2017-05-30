SD Wildlife Federation Weighs In On Non-Meandered Bodies Of Water Discussion

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. – Discussion over recreational use of bodies of water on private land continued Tuesday night.

This time, the South Dakota Wildlife Federation weighed in.

Last month, a state Supreme Court ruling forced Game, Fish and Parks to close boat launches on non-meandered bodies of water, siding with private land owners.

Non-meandered means a body of water that is smaller than 40 acres.

This decision has angered many sportsman.

But tonight, the state’s Wildlife Federation came up with a possible solution; putting into state law that recreation is a beneficial use for public waters.

“If those words were inserted into state law, lakes would be open the next day,” says Bill Antonides, the immediate past president of South Dakota Wildlife Federation. “We could go fishing, we could go hunting we could do as we’ve done for the last 135 years.”

The South Dakota Wildlife Federation recognizes that there are also land owner rights issues that also need to be addressed.

They are currently working on two compromising bills.

It is ultimately up to state lawmakers to decide what happens next.