SF West Outscores BV, East Splits With Yankton

SF West Outscores BV, East Splits With Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, SD…It was a busy night at Harmodon Park Tuesday night as the legion baseball schedule got started. SF West had the bats working as they outscored Brandon Valley 15-8 in a 9 inning game that went back and forth before West broke things open in the 8th inning. The home team actually rallied from down 6-4 in the 5th to take the lead for good. SF East and Yankton also played a doubleheader. East had a big 5th inning as Mitchell Tolk and Logan Mueller each knocked in a pair in the 12-2 win. Yankton came back to win the nightcap 7-3.