SFFR Looking To Combat Post Traumatic Stress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, we often think of military men and women dealing with the aftermath of their experiences.

But after uncovering some alarming statistics, and seeing it firsthand, a local first responder discovered people in other professions are also prone to the mental disorder.

So he wanted to do something about it.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue apparatus operator Kirk Rangel has been with the department for 11 years.

But for the last year and a half, he’s been busy doing research on fire fighters and post-traumatic stress.

“One thing that I found that was really shocking is that a firefighter is 3x more likely to die by a suicide than they are from a line of duty death,” says Rangel.

But he didn’t need to look far to discover this.

“What initially sparked this was unfortunately, due to our suicides that we’ve had in the department,” says Rangel. “Since I’ve been on, we’ve had 5. There’s been 3 retiree and 2 active.”

Rangel says he knew the fifth firefighter well.

“I don’t want this to happen again,” he says, which is why he’s looking into combating PTSD in two ways.

One includes creating a peer-support team.

“It’s all about talking,” says Rangel. “Studies have shown that we have to process the trauma that we experience, and by talking through is therapeutic for us.”

The other is teaching everyone in the department how to deal with stress before they go on an traumatic call, through resilience training.

“It’s giving guys those key components or pillars if you will, that if you have these certain pillars you are more likely to be resilient,” says Rangel. “Social and emotional support would be one of those pillars, another would be physical and spiritual strength in training.”

Rangel says implementing programs like this in a fire department is a new concept, but “it’s been needed for a long time.”

And that’s because of the type of calls he and his co-workers respond to on a daily basis.

“I had one recently actually, it was a 13-year-old child that died by suicide, and that really struck hard for me being that I have a child that age,” says Rangel.

The apparatus operator says his ultimate goal is to reduce the stigma behind PTSD and mental health.

“So that guys are more inclined to get help, to reach out and to be vulnerable with each other,” says Rangel. “Yeah, we may be heroes one day, but at the same time we’re human beings and we can suffer from stress.”

The PTSD preventative programs are in the early stages of implementation.

SFFR is looking into bringing in a firefighter peer support team from Illinois to train crew members on these topics.