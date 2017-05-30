SFPD Issued More Than 70 Citations Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police were out in full force over the Memorial Day weekend, and issued more than 70 citation on Saturday evening alone.

Police had eight extra officers on patrol Saturday night into Sunday morning, From 7 p.m. To 3 a.m., they issued 73 citations. 30 were for speeding, six for no seat belt violations, and 13 for no insurance.

Officers also arrested four people for DWI.

Police say the saturation results aren’t unusual.

