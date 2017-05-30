State Senate Min. Leader Sutton To Announce 2018 Political Plans Tomorrow

One of South Dakota’s highest ranking Democrats could be joining the 2018 race, but nobody knows which one yet.

Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton says he will announce his future political plans tomorrow morning at his ranch in Burke. Last month Sutton said he was considering a run for Governor or the US House. The investment consultant and former rodeo rider has served as a member of the State Senate since 2011.

Sutton’s father was the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 1978.