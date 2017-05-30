Truck Unloader

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to assist the Warehouse Team in the Receiving Department. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Truck Unloader at our Sioux Falls, SD location!

Responsibilities:

•Unload merchandise from delivery trucks that may vary in size and weight

•Inspect merchandise for damage

•Maintain a clean working environment free of debris

Schedule:

Monday – Friday 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

EOE

Requirements:

•Must be able to lift merchandise well in excess of 100 lbs.

•Qualified candidates will be reliable and willing to work hard

•Upon job offer, must pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers