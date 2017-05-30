Two Arrested For Child Abuse, Drug Possession Following Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people were arrested on drug and felony child abuse charges after crashing their car with an infant in the back seat.

27-year-old Micah Blums of Crooks and 28-year-old Breanna Hanson of Sioux Falls are charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance and marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Police say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. Monday night on East Tracy Lane. They say Blums crashed his vehicle into a parked car head on.

Officers discovered drugs inside a diaper bag that Hanson was transferring to another vehicle. Police say the infant was injured in the crash but wasn’t taken to a hospital.