4-Year-Old Boy Dies In Skid Loader Accident

VIBORG, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old child has died in an accident with a skid loader in Turner County.

Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier says Marcus Bauer was run over by the skid loader at a residence in Viborg Monday afternoon. The sheriff says the person operating the skid loader was a relative.

The case is being treated as an accidental death and no charges are expected.