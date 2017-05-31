Aberdeen Man Appealing Conviction In Killing Of Friend

Adel Toay
Share This:

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen man convicted of fatally beating a friend over a $400 debt is appealing his conviction to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

A jury in April convicted 56-year-old Bradley Quist of killing 61-year-old Ron Witchey in May 2015, and Quist was sentenced to life in prison. Quist had unsuccessfully claimed self-defense.

The American News reports that defense attorneys have filed appeal paperwork with the high court, though they haven’t yet listed their grounds for appeal.

Related Post

Senate Endorses Plan To Make It Harder To Alter Co...
Senate Approves Resolution Inviting Trump To South...
Like Flying Drones? South Dakota Lawmakers Debate ...
USDA Chooses Hy-Vee To Join In Online Food Stamp P...

You Might Also Like