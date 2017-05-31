Aberdeen Man Appealing Conviction In Killing Of Friend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen man convicted of fatally beating a friend over a $400 debt is appealing his conviction to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

A jury in April convicted 56-year-old Bradley Quist of killing 61-year-old Ron Witchey in May 2015, and Quist was sentenced to life in prison. Quist had unsuccessfully claimed self-defense.

The American News reports that defense attorneys have filed appeal paperwork with the high court, though they haven’t yet listed their grounds for appeal.