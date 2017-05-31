Adel Toay

Digital Media Producer

Adel Toay started working at KDLT in May 2014 as a production assistant. He studied at the Art Institute of Los Angeles and South Dakota State University.

This is Adel’s second time working at KDLT after he was a production assistant from 2010-2013. In 2016 he moved into the newsroom as KDLT’s Digital Media Producer.

Adel is from Sioux Falls, SD and is a life-long Lincoln Patriot. In his spare time he sings and plays guitar in his band, produces music, and enjoys spending time with his girlfriend and bearded dragon named Mikko.

Email Adel story ideas at a_toay@kdlt.com.