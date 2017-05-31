Adventures With Ahtra: Soybean Planting

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D.– During planting season, farmers like Kevin Scott always keep one eye on the weather.

He’s just finishing up planting season for his corn and soybean crops. Even when mother nature isn’t on his side, he gets a little help from GMOs and pesticides.

“Our technology and the seed is so much better now, it can handle these cold conditions a lot better in the soil than it used to. It used to be if you planted and got cold weather like that, your seed would get shocked and it would die in the ground and not come up. It looks this year like we did alright,” says Kevin.

Kevin uses genetically modified seeds because they do things like help protect the plant from disease, pests and South Dakota weather. However, not everyone likes the idea of their food coming from GMOs.

“Lots of times the public thinks that sustainability is just ecological sustainability and you know, protecting the land and protecting your health, whether it be a non-GMO or organic production. We counter that a little bit, that sustainability is only sustainable if it’s profitable,” says Kevin.

The computers in Kevin’s planter calculate most of the logistics, but he still puts a lot of thought into his work.

“Often times we do new things on the farm to try to be more sustainable with what we do, and so we’re trying to grow more crop with less water, less herbicide, less insecticide, less water, we’re trying to do these things. More production and decrease our inputs,” says Kevin.

Though Kevin’s techniques are high-tech, his fourth generation farming philosophy is as old-fashioned as it gets, especially when it comes to lending a helping hand.

“You have to work with your neighbors. A few years ago, we had a snow storm and it came through and I had power and the neighbors didn’t. They came over and stayed with us for a few days. So it’s just what we do, we’ve always helped neighbors. Neighbors always help neighbors out here,” says Kevin.

After decades in the fields, Kevin shows no sign of stopping.

“The growth and the technology and the seed and everything is just, keeps you interested, it’s exciting and we’re growing food for people. I mean, what can be wrong with that?” says Kevin.

Kevin is part of a group called Hungry for Truth, an initiative from South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, the soybean checkoff organization, designed to open conversations about food between South Dakotans and the farmers. For more about Hungry for Truth, click here.