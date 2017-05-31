Associate Says Fired FBI Head OK’d To Testify

WASHINGTON (AP) – An associate of James Comey says the special counsel overseeing an investigation into possible Russian coordination with the Trump campaign has approved the former FBI director to testify before a Senate committee.

The associate wouldn’t discuss what Comey plans to tell the Senate intelligence committee. But the associate says Comey has received approval from special counsel Robert Mueller to make certain statements.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, says the committee would welcome Comey’s testimony.

Congress is due back in session next week.