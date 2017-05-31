Billion Auto – Outbound Phone Representative/Sales Assistant
Billion Automotive
Location: Sioux Falls
Description: Earn up to $18 per hour based on YOUR drive.
Billion Automotive is expanding their Business Development Center (BDC) and we are looking for self-motivated customer focused individuals.
We are currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). These are full time positions.
Wage: $10.10-18.00 per hour based on performance
Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm
Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically, the first couple of months are on this later shift.
Job Responsibilities:
• Call and email current customers and new leads
o Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift
• Become proficient with Account Management software
• Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work
• Learn and implement outbound calling tactics
• Increase knowledge of automotive industry
• Work on special projects as needed
• Other Duties as Assigned.
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Qualifications:
• Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to think “on your feet”
• Strong listening skills
• Ability to take control of a conversation
• Ability to multitask
• Self-motivated and detail oriented
• Proficient computer skills including typing
• Outbound call experience preferred, but not required
Contact:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
TO APPLY:
Apply on our career site using the URL below or stop by our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station – open M-F 8am-5pm) to fill out an application.
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/outbound-phone-representative-sales-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1513