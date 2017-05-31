Billion Auto – Outbound Phone Representative/Sales Assistant

Billion Automotive

Location: Sioux Falls

Description: Earn up to $18 per hour based on YOUR drive.

Billion Automotive is expanding their Business Development Center (BDC) and we are looking for self-motivated customer focused individuals.

We are currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). These are full time positions.

Wage: $10.10-18.00 per hour based on performance

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm

Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically, the first couple of months are on this later shift.

Job Responsibilities:

• Call and email current customers and new leads

o Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift

• Become proficient with Account Management software

• Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work

• Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

• Increase knowledge of automotive industry

• Work on special projects as needed

• Other Duties as Assigned.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Qualifications:

• Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to think “on your feet”

• Strong listening skills

• Ability to take control of a conversation

• Ability to multitask

• Self-motivated and detail oriented

• Proficient computer skills including typing

• Outbound call experience preferred, but not required

Contact:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

TO APPLY:

Apply on our career site using the URL below or stop by our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station – open M-F 8am-5pm) to fill out an application.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/outbound-phone-representative-sales-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1513