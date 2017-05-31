Dramatic Win For Viborg Hurley Relay Team

Sports often provide some great stories. Such was the case Saturday at the state track meet when the Viborg-Hurley boys medley relay team pulled off an amazing win. They were minus their anchor Logan Hansen Saturday during qualifying for the finals but still advanced. Then in the finals Saturday, one runner had never taken a hand off, another was sick and Hansen had just 25 minutes after winning the 400m championship. When he got the baton for the final leg he was in 6th place. But running for “Team Luke”, he rallied to pass everyone as the Cougars won the race for a young man who had passed away 7 years ago. The girls relay team also won the medley relay title 20 minutes earlier. Both used green batons with Team Luke printed in white honoring Like Hansen.