DTSF Kicking Off June With Block Party

First Friday Will Also Host First Block Party Of The Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Downtown Sioux Falls is kicking off June with their first block party of the summer!

Brienne Maner, vice president with DTSF, says the event takes place in the 8th and Railroad Center parking lot located at 401 E 8th Street, from 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The block party is a free event featuring live music from three bands, five food trucks, beverages and activity for kids.

A band from Des Moines called The Maytags is the headliner for the event. Their featured instruments include saxophones, drums, keyboard, trump, and guitar, among others.

Pre-show entertainment will be provided for the fourth consecutive year by Aberdeen-based Better Ride. The band recently launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to produce a new album and bring hands-on art and music to communities around the state and Minnesota as part of a Fallout Art & Music Tour.

Kids activities will be available courtesy of the Fallout Creative Group.

For more information on the first block party of the year in downtown Sioux Falls, click here.