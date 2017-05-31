With Lawsuits Pending, Trump Moves To Cut Refugee Admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is moving to significantly reduce the number of refugees allowed to enter the United States, even as his bid to temporarily suspend admissions is stalled in the courts.

The latest effort comes through Trump’s federal budget proposal, which calls for a 25 percent cut in funds for resettling refugees on American soil.

If approved by Congress, the 2018 budget blueprint would lower overall refugee funding to $2.7 billion from $3.1 billion – a 13 percent drop. That includes U.S. contributions to international aid groups helping refugees in other countries.

Funds specifically earmarked for U.S. refugee admissions would face a steeper reduction, to $410 million from $544.7 million as recently as 2016. Final figures for fiscal 2017, which ends in September, aren’t available yet.