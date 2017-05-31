Man Accused Of Punching 12-Year-Old Son, Assaulting Other Relatives

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- A Sioux City man has been accused of punching and choking his 12-year-old son and assaulting other members of his family.

Court records say 35-year-old JT Ring is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, two counts of assault, one count of domestic abuse assault and with violation of parole. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Ring was arrested Monday evening after getting into an argument with his son and others at a Sioux City home. Police say Ring was angered when his son took away his alcohol, so he punched him and started to choke him. Police say Ring also pushed his mother and punched his 11-year-old niece.

Ring is due in court Tuesday.