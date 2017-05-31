Minnesota Measles Outbreak May Be Nearing Its End

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials are hoping the state’s measles outbreak is nearing its end as the number of new cases plateau for the last 13 days.

The Pioneer Press reports that the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily tally has remained steady at 68 for two weeks.

However, health officials are still urging caution and recommending vaccinations.

The state has to go through two full incubation periods that each last 21 days without any positive cases before the outbreak can be declared over.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash. It is highly contagious and spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles.