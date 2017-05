Registered CT – Computed Tomography

Madison Regional Health System

Location: Madison, SD

Description: Part-time Registered CT – Computed Tomography in multi-modality department. MR experience preferred but not required. Weekend, holiday, overnight, and on-call involvement

Contact: Madison Regional Health System

323 SW 10th Street

Madison, SD, 57042

Visit our website for a job application! Join our team!

We are an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Website: www.madisonregionalhealth.org