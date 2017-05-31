Reports of Kids Rummaging Through Burned Garretson Homes

Garretson Fire Crews are asking the public to stay away from the charred homes for safety, health and tresspassing concerns

GARRETSON, S.D.- Chairs, a fan, and what appears to be a Christmas tree are still strewn about the lawn in front of two homes on Center Avenue in Garretson.

Three weeks ago, the house at 604 Center caught fire, which quickly spread to next door.

What’s left of the homes today isn’t much.

“Both of these structures are structurally unstable this one in particular here, part of the roof has collapsed the other part of the roof is still up there and not hanging on by much,” said Garretson Firefighter and EMT Doug Nohava .

The Garretson Fire Department and State Fire Marshal have completed their investigation into the fires.

They were unable to figure out how the fire started, however did determine that it was not suspicious in any way.

“As of now, there is still an ongoing insurance investigation,” said Nohava. “These two homes have not yet been turned over to their owners.”

As insurance agents access the damage, the contents haven’t exactly been left untouched.

Nohava says the department has received reports of kids sifting through the debris around the homes which he says is very dangerous.

“There’s not much holding them up, and some of the non-apparent hazards: there are a ton of carcinogens present in burned homes. The research and evidence is overwhelming that burned wood releases carcinogens. And you don’t have to get very close to these homes until you pick up a strong odor, and it’s just very unhealthy for you to be breathing that,” he said.

While they don’t look like much anymore, to the families that once lived on Center Avenue, the houses were homes.

“These are someone’s home; these are their possessions in there. You wouldn’t go into your neighbor’s home and rummage through their property, and we don’t want anyone coming onto these homes and rummaging through peoples personal property!”

Once the homes are released to the homeowners the fire department says they will assist the families in sifting through the debris for any additional belongings. As neither home is salvageable, the homeowners are responsible for clearing out what remains on the lots.

Donations are still being accepted for both the Ellis and Eide families.

Funds have been set up at First Bank and Trust and the Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson.