Riggs Talks About Storm's Home Win Streak

The Storm had their 68-game home winning streak snapped Saturday night 36-21 by Wichita Falls, a team they have lost twice to. But Kurtiss Riggs isn’t quite as shocked as you might think. He knows his team didn’t play well and they are getting healthier in time for the post season. And he prefers to look back on an incredible 7-year run at home rather than the first loss in all this time. He feels they still have a championship caliber team in 2017.