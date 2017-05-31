Sioux Falls Teen Gives Lowell 2nd Graders “SMART” Bags

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls teenager is hoping to keep kids active and learning this summer with what she’s calling “SMART” bags.

They’re meant to promote subjects like science, math, and reading.

Today, she dropped the bags off to excited second graders at Lowell Elementary.

“I want to be a chef, or a teacher, or a veterinarian, or a farmer, but I realized I can be all of them,” says second-grade student Madison James.

Madison is still trying to figure out what she wants to be when she grows up, but one thing she’s certain about is how much she enjoys school.

“I don’t want school to end because I love school,” says James.

Thursday is Madison’s last day of school and she’s still trying to come to terms with that. But before she takes off for the summer, Madison and her classmates had a visitor.

15-year-old Abby Neff did not come empty handed; she surprised Madison and two other second grade classes with free “SMART” bags.

The bags are a part of Abby’s project to reduce summer learning loss.

She was inspired to start the project after working with kids, who lacked having arts and crafts supplies.

She filled the bags with different supplies and activities for the kids to do something every day of the summer

“I’m hoping through the “SMART” bags, that they will help to break the cycle of poverty through education and opportunity,” says Neff.

One opportunity student Dominic Paz is looking forward to; is using the “SMART” book to practice his math skills.

“Sometimes it gets challenging and I like challenging stuff,” says Paz.

Abby says she knows all of the students come from different backgrounds and all she wants to do is make a difference in their lives.

“I want them to know that they are smart, and that they can change the world, and that they are important, and strong because it’s very important that they know that,” says Neff.

Second-grade teacher, Renee Edmundson knows how important the bags will be to some of the students

“You get excited for them; like so this here, I’m so excited for them because they are really going to love this,” says Edmundson.

Abby says the “SMART” bags were donated with the help of community members and area businesses who provided some of the supplies.

Her hope is to create a non-profit that will eventually provide “SMART” bags for all second graders every summer.

Back in December, she also gave coloring books and crayons to all the kindergarteners at Lowell.

To learn more about “SMART” bags, visit the Facebook page.