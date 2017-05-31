South Dakota Farmers Dealing With Cold Temps, Dry Soil

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Farmers in South Dakota are dealing with cold weather and continued dry conditions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says below normal temperatures continued for many areas of the state during the week ending Sunday, and patchy frost was reported in central counties as temperatures fell below freezing Wednesday morning.

Soil continued to dry out as mostly dry weather persisted across the northern tier of South Dakota. Topsoil moisture was rated 14 percent very short and 24 percent short, with 56 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus.

Corn planting was 95 percent, near last year’s 91 percent and the five-year average of 94 percent. Seventy-four percent of corn had emerged, ahead of last year’s 63 percent and the average of 68 percent. Soybean plantings were 72 percent, same as last year.