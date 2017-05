Woman Killed While Walking Along South Dakota Interstate

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D.- There’s more information about the body of a woman found along the interstate near North Sioux City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was walking along Interstate 29 in the dark when she was struck by a semi. Her body was found early Sunday. She has not been identified.

Authorities have talked to the semi driver, but no charges are pending.