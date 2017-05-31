Woman Sentenced For Negligently Smothering Infant Son In Bed

Adel Toay
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Fort Thompson woman who authorities say negligently smothered her infant son has been sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

Authorities say Bonita Keeble fell asleep in the same bed as her 24-day-old son while drunk and smothered him in July 2015.

The Daily Republic reports that Keeble was recently sentenced on a federal charge of child abuse. She’ll be on probation for two years following her prison term.

Keeble also goes by the name Bonita Hare.

Related Post

Section Of 49th St. Closing For Next Phase Of Loui...
Family Of SD Woman Seeks Answers On Anniversary Of...
South Dakota House Panel Passes Industrial Hemp Bi...
Cold Case Homicide Suspect Arrested In South Dakot...

You Might Also Like