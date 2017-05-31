Woman Sentenced For Negligently Smothering Infant Son In Bed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Fort Thompson woman who authorities say negligently smothered her infant son has been sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

Authorities say Bonita Keeble fell asleep in the same bed as her 24-day-old son while drunk and smothered him in July 2015.

The Daily Republic reports that Keeble was recently sentenced on a federal charge of child abuse. She’ll be on probation for two years following her prison term.

Keeble also goes by the name Bonita Hare.