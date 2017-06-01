Billion Auto – Full Time Office Assistant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is seeking a full-time Office Assistant at our collision center!

Duties for the Office Assistant will include, but not be limited to:

-Answering phones and directing them to appropriate departments

-Filing/Data Entry

-Generating Invoices and Repair Orders and Auditing for accuracy

-Accepting payment from clients

-Greeting walk in customers and assisting them with their requests

-Other duties as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

Qualified candidate must have:

-High School Diploma/GED

-Valid driver’s license/clean driving record

-Strong customer service skills

-Ability to multi task and work well with multiple interruptions

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-office-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1514