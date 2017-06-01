Billion Auto – Full Time Office Assistant
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is seeking a full-time Office Assistant at our collision center!
Duties for the Office Assistant will include, but not be limited to:
-Answering phones and directing them to appropriate departments
-Filing/Data Entry
-Generating Invoices and Repair Orders and Auditing for accuracy
-Accepting payment from clients
-Greeting walk in customers and assisting them with their requests
-Other duties as assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
Qualified candidate must have:
-High School Diploma/GED
-Valid driver’s license/clean driving record
-Strong customer service skills
-Ability to multi task and work well with multiple interruptions
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-office-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1514