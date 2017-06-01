Death Penalty Not An Option In 2015 Roslyn Killing Case

ROSYLN, S.D. (AP) – A prosecutor says he won’t pursue the death penalty should there be a conviction in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in his Roslyn home.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Lewandowski has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Jeremy Hendrickson in late 2015.

The American News reports that Day County State’s Attorney Danny Smeins said the decision not to pursue the death penalty was made after consultations with Hendrickson’s family.