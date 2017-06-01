Feeding South Dakota’s Backpack Program Provides Summer Meals To Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A nonprofit in the Sioux Empire is also doing its part to keep children fed once school lets out.

Feeding South Dakota is once again starting up its Backpack Summer Meals Program. There are twelve locations where anyone ages one to 18 can pick up the backpacks over the next couple months.

Plus a new partnership with the Sioux Falls area community foundation provides a mobile food truck to deliver additional backpacks.

The school district says this is another way fill a constant need in the area, “During the school year, we know full well it’s very hard for them to be able to learn if they’re on an empty stomach so we’re trying to combat that and supply those for the kids that needs that. During the summer, it’s the exact same thing because kids learn in so many ways socially, being able to interact, play, the fun time. They need to be able to have those meals during the summer as well,” said Jamie Nold the Asst. Superintendent of Sioux Falls Schools.

For more information lick here: feedingsouthdakota.org or contact the helpline center by dialing 211.