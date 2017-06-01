Fighting The Heavy Tick Season

MITCHELL, S.D. – It’s the year of ticks.

Experts at the National Pest Management Association say nation-wide, this tick season is looking to be the worst in years.

And the Sioux Empire is no different.

Olson’s Pest Technicians say they’ve already received a ton of calls about the insects.

But there are ways to prevent the ticking time bomb.

“We’ll be looking to spray more of a border right along that tall grass,” says Mark Schilling, the regional manager of Olson’s Pest Technicians Inc.

Schilling this is the time of the year when pests start to come out.

Last year, Schilling says earwigs were causing the biggest problem.

This year, ticks.

“They’ve come home from the park and now they’ve seen ticks,” says Schilling on the type of calls his company have been receiving.

He says the recent rainfall is one reason why there are more ticks out than usual, since the insects like two things: moisture and cooler temperatures.

“Where you have long grass growing up around a tree base that gives it a lot of shade,” explains Schilling. “That’s going to make it cooler. [There’s] a lot more moisture in there when it becomes damp and the dew in the morning.”

Schilling says new developments have also brought them out.

“Some of these places have storm sewers and storm drainage running through the back yards,” says Schilling. “It’s that longer grass, that water sitting there.”

So how do you tick off the insects?

“You can go with a granular product that is spread,” says Schilling, which needs to be watered down to activate the chemicals.

Or, “you can go with various chemicals that can be mixed in a backpack sprayer.”

It’s also good to take proactive measures.

“Go with a product and growth inhibitor,” says Schilling. “What that does, it not only kills the adults but it’s killing the young as well, as they start to hatch and does not let them mature.”

The National Pest Management Association cites another reason for the heavy tick season; the mild winter.

They say the that’s allowed ticks, much like other insects, to thrive and emerge earlier than usual.