KDLT & Antenna To Broadcast Packers Preseason Games

Beginning August 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — You’ll be seeing even more NFL preseason football on KDLT this year!

In addition to our NBC National package which includes the Vikings-49ers game on August 27th, we will be the home of the Green Bay Packers Preseason games as well.

All four of the Pack’s preseason games will be aired live either on KDLT or our digital subchannel Antenna TV beginning Thursday, August 10th with the opener at Lambeau Field against Philadelphia at 7 PM right here on KDLT.

The following week (August 19) Green Bay heads to Washington. That game will be aired live on Antenna-TV at 6:30 PM.

Green Bay returns home August 26th to face the Denver Broncos. The 8:00 PM game will be broadcast on KDLT.

The Packers conclude the preseason with a 6:00 PM game at Los Angeles on August 31st that will air on Antenna.

All games will have a half-hour pregame show leading into them.