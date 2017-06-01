Lennox Pool Closure Drains Summer Plans

LENNOX, S.D.- The closure of a major city attraction in Lennox is sinking some people’s summer plans.

The city has announced they will not be opening the pool this summer due to issues with the concrete and soil underneath.

“We were trying to clean up the cracks and see if we could patch them again, and the concrete just kind of kept crumbling, and eventually it turned into a hole.” said Lennox City Administrator Amanda Anglin.

Structural engineers found after years of leaking, underneath the pool is now saturated with clay that has caused the concrete floor to crack.

After years of patching those cracks, the 60 year old pool isn’t safely holding up any more.

It was originally in the city’s five year plan to build a new swimming pool, however this year’s closure was not expected.

“We don’t want to see our community without a pool any longer than we have to, so we’re going to fast track that. Hopefully the closing of the swimming pool will help us move faster to get a new one,” said Anglin.

In the meantime, city officials are working out the best plan for financing and construction of a new pool to present to the city council. The city is also working with other pools in the area to possibly work out a busing option for city residents.

A pool manager and 14 lifeguards were affected by the pool closure, and the city is working to find replacement jobs for those employees.