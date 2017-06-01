O’Gorman Golf Looks To Continue Decade Of Dominance

Girls State AA Tournament Starts Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The girl’s state golf tournaments being on Monday and in AA the O’Gorman Knights will try to resume a decade of dominance.

In each of the last ten years the Knights have either won the title or finished runner up. That streak has a strong chance to continue this season. The Knights easily won the city championship and feature several of the state’s top players.

The State AA Tournament will be played at Broadlands in Huron.