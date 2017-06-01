Perfect Attendance Earns Students New Bikes At Terry Redlin Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – School’s out for many students and some kids at Terry Redlin Elementary will be riding off into summer in style, on a brand new bike.

Students who had perfect attendance throughout the school year were rewarded with a free bike this morning. The school says they tried to improve attendance records this year. School officials say having good attendance is a student’s “ticket to success.”

Students who improved their attendance were also recognized. Some were in school 20 days more than last year.

One student with perfect attendance says he will use his prize to do something nice.

“Probably give it to my little baby cousin because he wants to ride a bike and he only has training wheels and he can’t get a bike ’cause he’s not like, his dad is not gonna get him one so I’m just gonna give it to him,” said Vijay, a fifth grader at Terry Redlin Elementary.

Another student says he plans to sell his bike and donate the money to the humane society.